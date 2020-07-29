Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Never wanted to give up: Jesse Lingard on his struggles

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has said it was a difficult season for him and he always had the belief in him that he could deliver again.

"I never wanted to give up," Lingard posted on Instagram. "I knew who I really was on and off the pitch.

"I knew having been there before I could get there again. It meant working harder than I'd ever done before."

"This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals," he added.

Lingard scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time in his side's crucial 2-0 win over Leicester City, which sealed third place and a Champions League qualification spot on the final day.

Earlier, the England footballer who was part of their 2018 World Cup side that reached the semifinals, had compared Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to NBA legend Michael Jordan, who won several team and personal honours during his time with Chicago Bulls.

"I have to say, Cristiano Ronaldo," Lingard told Sky Sports. "Everything he has achieved in his career. He has been at plenty of clubs and won many trophies. I believe he is a real icon of football, the Michael Jordan of football."

