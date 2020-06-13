Mohun Bagan reverse decision to open club tent due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Image Source : TWITTER/MOHUN_BAGAN Mohun Bagan have reversed their decision to reopen the maiden tent, which was scheduled to take place on June 15.

Citing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club on Saturday said they are reversing their decision to re-open the Maidan club tent. The club had earlier set the June 15 date to reopen the tent.

"We regret to inform that although we wanted to open the Club Tent from Monday, the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is very serious and the rate of infected people is drastically increasing every day," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

"In view of the above prevailing situation and for the safety of all our members and supporters, the club management has decided not to open the Club Tent from Monday, June 15, 2020. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and will do periodical review," it added.

As far as the sales of official merchandise is concerned, the club said it would be available online within this month.

"The details of online sale would be updated once the formalities are completed," the statement said.

The total number of COVID-19 containment zones in West Bengal went up from 844 to 1,806 on Saturday as the total number of positive cases touched 10,000 mark from across the state.

According to state health department sources, while it took as many as 73 days to reach the mark of the first 5,000 active cases, it just took another 13 days to double after the lockdown was lifted. The first COVID-19 positive case was detected in the state on March 18.

Mohun Bagan have joined forces with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK as a merged entity which started from June 1. The team will take part in the ISL and some tournaments as well.

In the merged entity, ATK, the original ISL franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group, would have 80 per cent stake while the remaining 20 per cent would be with Mohun Bagan, who bagged the I-League title with four rounds to spare.

The I-League season was called off midway with matches remaining due to the health crisis as Mohun Bagan were declared champions.

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final to win their record third title.

A board meeting between the merged entities is expected to be held once the pandemic situation becomes normal.

