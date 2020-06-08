COVID-19: Mohun Bagan club tent to open on June 15

Image Source : TWITTER/MOHUN_BAGAN The sale of Championship merchandise will also begin a date after the opening of the tent.

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will reopen on June 15 after being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

"Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June, 2020," a tweet on Mohun Bagan's official Twitter handle read.

The I-League champions added that sale of their championship merchandise will also start from June 16.

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June,2020. We will also be starting the sale of our Championship merchandise from 16th June, 2020 onwards. Detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly.



Stay Safe. Maintain Social Distance pic.twitter.com/sY73cJI9Rg — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) June 8, 2020

"We will also be starting the sale of our Championship merchandise from 16th June, 2020 onwards. Detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly."

Mohun Bagan have joined forces with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK as a merged entity which started from June 1. The team will take part in the ISLand some tournaments as well.

In the merged entity, ATK, the original ISL franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group, would have 80 per cent stake while the remaining 20 per cent would be with Mohun Bagan, who bagged the I-League title with four rounds to spare.

The I-League season was called off midway with matches remaining due to the health crisis as Mohun Bagan were declared champions.

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final to win their record third title.

A board meeting between the merged entities is expected to be held once the pandemic situation becomes normal.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage