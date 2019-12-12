ISL match in Guwahati uncertain due to curfew in wake of CAB protests

Image Source : ISL File photo of Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium

Uncertainty looms over Thursday night's Indian Super League (ISL) football match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati, which has been placed under an indefinite curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

According to an official, the match is unlikely to take place in view of the current situation. The game is slated to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati.

"The match is unlikely to take place on Thursday," a source told PTI.

"We are waiting for an official word from the league officials," the source added.

The two teams did not train on Wednesday and the pre-match media interactions were also called off.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while Army was called in at four places.

Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday after the two north-eastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

All Assam Students' Union has called for a protest at 11am in Guwahati.