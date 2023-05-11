Chahal scripts history, leaves behind all bowlers in world to top list of highest wicket-takers in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal in action

Rajasthan Royals came face to face with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 56th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday. In the game, Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history in his first over of the game. Chahal dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament.

Earlier in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Chahal picked 4 wickets and conceded 29 runs in the 4 overs bowled, at an economy rate of 7.20. He scalped crucial wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram to become the joint-leading wicket taker with Dwayne Bravo. However, Chahal left behind everyone to top the list in his 143rd match.

Here's list of players to take most wickets in the history of IPL:

Yuzvendra Chahal - 184 wickets

DJ Bravo - 183 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 174 wickets

Amit Mishra - 172 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 171 wickets

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

