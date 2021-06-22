Follow us on Image Source : AP WTC Final: VVS Laxman explains why Virat Kohli deserves credit for Ross Taylor's dismissal

Virat Kohli deserves a lot of credit for India getting rid of Ross Taylor on the fifth day, feels batting great VVS Laxman. Taylor (11) was caught by Shubman Gill at short cover after the experienced Kiwi batsman played a drive off Mohammed Shami's fullish length delivery in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.

In the rain-marred title clash in Southampton, New Zealand started the fifth day in a steady manner. Skipper Kane Williamson and Taylor played cautiously in the first hour before Shami and Ishant Sharma struck quick blows.

Shami got the better of Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1), while Ishant took the wicket of Henry Nicholls, reducing New Zealand to 135/5 at lunch.

Talking about Taylor's dismissal, Laxman heaped praise on Kohli for stationing Gill at the position. An animated Indian camp including skipper Kohli was celebrating in joy as New Zealand lost three wickets in quick succession.

"A lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Virat Kohli. Ross Taylor has the tendency to play in the air when he plays the drives and Shubman Gill was stationed there, just parallel to the crease, silly mid-off position and that's the reason why he caught that blinder. Fantastic captaincy, a fantastic display of fast bowling," Laxman told Star Sports.

"Ya, it took a while to take the wicket of Ross Taylor but right from the word go the intensity of the Indian fast bowlers, what we were expecting from Indian fast bowlers, that was to be seen.

Fantastic display of fast bowling, control aggression and a lot of discipline and also hats off to Virat Kohli," he further said.