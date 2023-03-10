Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

Today our bowlers did really well. They're making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2023 7:03 IST
MI won the game against DC by 8 wickets, with 5 overs to spare.
Image Source : PTI MI won the game against DC by 8 wickets, with 5 overs to spare.

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in WPL, and it looks like there's no stopping Harmanpreet Kaur and company. In their latest game vs Delhi Capitals, MI's bowling attack, led by Healy Matthews and Issy Wong, bowled Capitals out for just 105, which eventually made the job of batters a walk in the park. 

"Today our bowlers did really well. They're making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s and we're able to do that. After the last game we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.

She further added that now the pitches will be on a slower start since a considerable amount of games have already been played. "Yastika and Hayley gave us a really good start. Now the tournament is going to start because the pitches are going to be on the slower side," she added.

Meg Lanning's Comments

Delhi Captain skipper Meg Lanning, on the other hand, said that they failed to build partnerships. "Mumbai bowled excellently. That's a game - sometimes it doesn't go your way. The pitch definitely had something in it for the bowlers, which is a good thing. You can't go out there looking at 180 from the start. Need to build partnerships. That's what we weren't able to do today," said Lanning.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Best openers in history featuring Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and David Warner

Related Stories
RCB vs UPW Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

RCB vs UPW Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

MI vs DC Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

MI vs DC Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals to continue their winning streak

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals to continue their winning streak

Talking about the positives, she said," I thought Rodrigues came out and attacked the bowling. Capsey's bowling beautifully. Hopefully, I can keep contributing and we have a few more wins in us."

Mumbai Indians will next take on UP Warriorz on March 12, whereas DC will face Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News