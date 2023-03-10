WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MI won the game against DC by 8 wickets, with 5 overs to spare.

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in WPL, and it looks like there's no stopping Harmanpreet Kaur and company. In their latest game vs Delhi Capitals, MI's bowling attack, led by Healy Matthews and Issy Wong, bowled Capitals out for just 105, which eventually made the job of batters a walk in the park.

"Today our bowlers did really well. They're making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s and we're able to do that. After the last game we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.

She further added that now the pitches will be on a slower start since a considerable amount of games have already been played. "Yastika and Hayley gave us a really good start. Now the tournament is going to start because the pitches are going to be on the slower side," she added.

Meg Lanning's Comments

Delhi Captain skipper Meg Lanning, on the other hand, said that they failed to build partnerships. "Mumbai bowled excellently. That's a game - sometimes it doesn't go your way. The pitch definitely had something in it for the bowlers, which is a good thing. You can't go out there looking at 180 from the start. Need to build partnerships. That's what we weren't able to do today," said Lanning.

Talking about the positives, she said," I thought Rodrigues came out and attacked the bowling. Capsey's bowling beautifully. Hopefully, I can keep contributing and we have a few more wins in us."

Mumbai Indians will next take on UP Warriorz on March 12, whereas DC will face Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

