World Cup 2023: Is it over for Pakistan? How can Babar Azam's team qualify for semifinals?

World Cup 2023: Three defeats in their first five matches have sent Pakistan into trouble in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India. The 1992 champions have been found wanting in all three departments and have fallen short of the expectations of the cricket fans and experts. They have four more games to go but their chances of reaching the semifinals hang by a thin thread.

Pakistan have defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their first two matches. They were outplayed by India and Australia before suffering a shocker at the hands of Afghanistan. After match 24 in the World Cup, Babar Azam's team stood at the 5th spot in the points table with 4 points in five matches.

What is the scenario of Pakistan's qualification for World Cup?

Pakistan have four more matches to play - one each against South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England. In much of a concern for the Pakistan fans, they have difficult teams lined up and have played easy matches against Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

All wins can take them through

The Men in Green can still qualify for the semifinals if they win all of their remaining four matches in the league phase. This will boost the 1992 champions to 12 points which should be enough for a sneak-through.

3 wins and prayers are on

However, if Babar Azam's team wins three of the four games, they will be praying for results to fall their way. This will put them on 10 points, where India are already with four games in hand. South Africa and New Zealand have 8 points each, while Australia have 6 points to their name. Pakistan will hope Australia to not reach beyond 8 points for them to advance without the net run rate coming into the equation. However, they would also want the other teams to stay below 10 points in this condition.

Pakistan's remaining schedule

Pakistan vs South Africa - October 27

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - October 31

Pakistan vs New Zealand - November 4

Pakistan vs England - November 11

