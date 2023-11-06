World Cup 2023: Airborne Mushfiqur Rahim takes spelndid one-handed grab to enchant spectators | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mushfiqur Rahim.

Wicketkeeping is synonymous with agility and it is considered that a wicketkeeper is at his very best in terms of agility and flexibility when he is at his youngest, however, Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper seems to be defying the age-old belief with his sharp moves behind the stumps.

Performing the wicketkeeping duties in the game against Sri Lanka during the 38th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023, Rahim grabbed a spectacular catch to leave everyone in awe.

Mushfiqur, 36, pulled off a brilliant one-handed take on the last delivery of the first over to dismiss Kusal Perera. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam bowled a delivery on the good length and wide of off-stump to lure Perera and the southpaw had no hesitation in throwing the kitchen sink at it.

The ball took the outside half of the bat and was flying towards the first slip fielder but a cautious Rahim jumped full stretch towards his left and grabbed the ball in his fully outstretched left hand to put an end to Perera's brief stay at the crease.

Watch the video Mushfiqur Rahim's catch:

The ongoing fixture holds plenty of significance as the winning team's chances of finishing in the top seven at the end of the round-robin stage will receive a major boost as it is the key to earning qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Bangladesh's playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Bench:

Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Support staff:

Chandika Hathurusingha, Nic Pothas, Rangana Herath, Allan Donald, Shane McDermott

Sri Lanka's playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Bench:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

Support staff:

Chris Silverwood, Naveed Nawaz, Piyal Wijetunge, Dharshana Gamage, Anton Roux, Mahela Jayawardene

Latest Cricket News