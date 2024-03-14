Will Shane Watson become Pakistan head coach? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shane Watson

Pakistan Cricket continues to be in the news as the national team is still without a permanent head coach since the ODI World Cup last year. Mohammad Hafeez filled in at the role on the Australia and New Zealand tours but even he isn't a part of the PCB anymore ever since Mohsin Naqvi took over as the chairman of the board. Meanwhile, PCB looks keen on appointing former Australia cricketer Shane Watson as the head coach and the ball is in now latter's court to make a decision.

According to the PCB sources, Watson had demanded a massive amount of 2 million $ annually as his salary and the board has even accepted the remuneration. If he indeed accepts the job and becomes Pakistan's head coach, it will be the highest ever fee paid to a foreign coach in Pakistan cricket history. However, it has been understood that Watson is still undecided as he will have to spend most of his time in Pakistan even as his multiple roles as coach and commentator in other leagues will affect too.

"He has a young family in Australia and also has commitments in the USA Major League. So, he is weighing his options as the board wants him to spend maximum time in Pakistan helping them also discover and groom talent at domestic level," the source said. Shane Watson doesn't have any prior experience of coaching the national team but has impressed many during his role with the Quetta Gladiators as the team qualified for the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Darren Sammy is another candidate in the running and the PCB might turn to him only if Watson doesn't accept the offer. Sammy has often spoken good things about Pakistan while he was leading the Peshawar Zalmi. He is currently at the helm of West Indies limited-overs sides as the head coach and is also serving at the same role for Peshawar Zalmi who ended the league stage of PSL 2024 at second position.