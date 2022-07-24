WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: Twitter slams Shai Hope despite century vs India; calls him selfish player

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Hope ultimately finished with 115 off 135 deliveries.

Shai Hope put on an absolute exhibition as the West Indies batter slammed a century off 125 deliveries to put his team in a commanding position in the 2nd ODI against India at Trinidad.

Hope opened the innings with Mayers, who was striking the ball at a strike rate of over 150. Mayers' fireworks at the start gave Hope enough time to settle in. Incidentally, this was his 100th ODI as well.

Players With a Century in 100th ODI

Gordon Greenidge

Chris Cairns

Mohammad Yousuf

Kumar Sangakkara

Chris Gayle

Marcus Trescothick

Ramnaresh Sarwan

David Warner

Shikhar Dhawan

Shai Hope

Most 100s for West Indies vs India in ODIs

Chris Gayle - 4

Marlon Samuels - 3

Gordon Greenidge - 3

Sir Viv Richards - 3

Shai Hope - 3

Twitter, however, wasn't impressed and called Hope a selfish cricketer.

Hope ultimately finished with 115 off 135 deliveries. As far as the match is concerned, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first.

I am going to bat first. Anything over 250 will be challenging. We need to build partnerships. One forced change, Motie is out and Hayden Walsh comes in. If Hope scores it's fine, if he doesn't, the other batters can chip in," Pooran said at the toss.

Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna sits the 2nd ODI out, and Avesh Khan replaces him. He also added that they wanted to bat first again.

I feel it's a good wicket. After the last game, we wanted to bat first again. We are well prepared and looking forward to a good game. Siraj and Prasidh bowled well. I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in," said Dhawan.

West Indies Playing XI

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

