WI tour of RSA: Temba Bavuma takes over Test captaincy as Proteas announce squad for series against Windies

West Indies tour of South Africa: Proteas batter Temba Bavuma has been named as the team's Test captain ahead of South Africa's tour of West Indies. Bavuma, who led the Proteas in two T20 World Cups has also relinquished the captaincy of the shortest format. Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as captain of the Proteas side in the longest format. He remains the ODI and Test captain now.

South Africa Cricket has also announced its squad for the Test tour to West Indies. Tony de Zorzi receives his maiden call-up, while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Senuran Muthusamy have made a return to the South African side. "Introducing the new #Proteas Test captain - Temba Bavuma. He remains captain of the ODI side while he has opted to relinquish the captaincy of the T20I side," Cricket South Africa wrote on Twitter.

