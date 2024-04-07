Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing MI vs DC clash in IPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mitchell Marsh

Delhi Capitals have travelled to Mumbai to face the five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium in the 20th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). They are struggling massively this season with only one win in three matches so far and also have injury issues with Mitchell Marsh not playing this encounter. It is a huge miss for the Rishabh Pant-led side as they have made a few changes to their playing XI handing debuts to Jhye Richardson and Kumar Kushagra with the latter likely to be the impact substitute.

"We have to stick together as a team, and if we can do that we can come out winners. Happy to be back. Every match gives me immsense confidence and as a cricketer, I am improving. In cricket, it is hard for the bowlers, but this is the job they chose. Marsh is injured, Richardson is in and Lalit comes in for Rasikh," Pant said at the toss.

Moreover, Mumbai Indians batting has been bolstered with Suryakumar Yadav fit and playing his first game of the season while Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd have also been included in their playing XI. "We would have bowled first as well, but batting first is also not a problem, this wicket does look a bit drier. The ball might not come on nicely unlike in a night game.

"But there will be less swing and it should be good to bat. We don't want to put pressure onto us, but one win will give us a lot of confidence. Almost 18,000 young people are supporting us today, we're here to represent them and want them to go back home with a smile. Three changes for us - Surya is back, he replaces Naman. Romario replaces Mapakha and Nabi is in, he replaces Brevis," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians Subs: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

Delhi Capitals Subs: Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey