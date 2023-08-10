Who is Spencer Johnson? Player who bowled a record-breaking spell in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson - The cricketer has been trending over the last few days in the cricketing arena. He is enjoying arugably the most memorable week of his career. He featured in the Global T20 Canada final for Surrey Jaguars on Sunday (August 6) before being called up in Australia's T20I squad for South Africa tour for the first time on Monday. On Wednesday (August 9), the man registered magical figures of 20-19-1-3 in The Hundred while playing for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals.

He took the new ball keeping openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler quiet and then at the back end of the innings, dismissed three batters - Usama Mir, Tom Hartley and Josh Little. Last four days of his career have been brilliant for Johnson and hence, here's all you need to know about the cricketer:

1. Spencer Johnson is a first-class cricketer from Australia who was born on December 16, 1995.

2. The left-arm fast bowler has already featured for several teams in different T20 leagues.

3. Johnson has been part of Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League. He was also part of Los Angeles Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC). Recently he played for Surrey Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada and is currently featuring in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles.

4. Spencer Johnson made his List-A debut in 2017 but it took him six more years to make his first-class and T20 debut.

5. As far as his career his concerned, he has so far featured in 4 FC, 6 List A and 11 T20 matches.

6. Spencer Johnson has accounted for 20, 6 and 12 wickets respectively in three formats.

Having made it to the T20I squad of Australia, Spencer Johnson might also make his international debut later this month and the 27-year-old will be keen on staking a claim for their T20 World Cup squad as well.

Latest Cricket News