Who is Sameer Rizvi? Uncapped Uttar Pradesh youngster goes to CSK for INR 8.40 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VARUNGIRI0 Sameer Rizvi during UP T20 League

Fans continue to witness record-breaking bids at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 auction with Australian stars grabbing the biggest deals. As expected, capped stars managed to bag the mega deals but a few of the uncapped rising players also stole the attention with impressive bids.

Chennai Super Kings showed their brilliant strategy by signing Kiwi stars Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra but shocked everyone by spending INR 8.40 crore on unknown player Sameer Rizvi. CSK beat Gujarat Titans and Delhi Titans to get the signature of an uncapped Indian batter.

Who is Sameer Rizvi?

Rizvi first stole the attention during his performances in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023. Rizvi captained Kanpur Superstars in the recent season and impressed everyone with his skills with the bat and his leadership skills.

The 20-year-old right-handed batter was born in Meerut and represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments. He made his First-Class debut in 2020 and has made two appearances in Ranji Trophy so far. Rizvi made his T20 debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 and has made 11 appearances so far.

Rizvi has scored 295 runs in 9 T20 innings at an impressive strike rate of 134.70 with two fifties so far. The youngster was Uttar Pradesh's leading run-scorer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 with 277 runs in just seven innings.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News