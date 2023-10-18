WBBL 2023-24: Where to watch the tournament in India? Live streaming details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adelaide Strikers won the previous edition of WBBL

The ninth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to commence on October 19. The first match of the tournament will be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars at the North Sydney Oval. Around 57 T20 matches will be played in the tournament with the final scheduled on December 2.

This is one of the showpiece events in Women's T20 cricket leagues and some of the top cricketers in Australia and other countries will be in action over the next 45 days. Adelaide Strikers are the defending champions who will be keen on winning the trophy this time as well. Sydney Sixers had failed to chase down 147 runs in the final against the Strikers.

Where to watch WBBL in India?

Star Sports Network last year signed a fresh seven-year deal with Cricket Australia to grab the broadcasting rights of the matches down under. The deal commences with the 2023-24 season and it will be the first time in this new deal that Star Sports will be broadcasting the WBBL matches. The live streaming of the tournament will be available entirely on Disney + Hotstar. The ongoing World Cup in India is free for the mobile users in India on Hotstar but as of now only the subscribers will be able to live stream the WBBL matches.

WBBL Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Brisbane Heat

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn (partial replacement for Amelia Kerr), Lucy Hamilton

Hobart Hurricanes

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman (injured), Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg, Julia Cavanough, Tabatha Saville

Melbourne Renegades

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Stars

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins

Perth Scorchers

Chloe Ainsworth, Zoe Britcliffe, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Sydney Sixers

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr, Linsey Smith

Sydney Thunder

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

