  5. WATCH | Virat Kohli takes one-handed stunner after series of dropped catches vs Nepal in Asia Cup match

Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch off Aasif Sheikh in the second over but took a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Aasif to make amends for his dropped catch.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2023 17:42 IST
Virat Kohli vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 match on September 4,
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Virat Kohli vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 match on September 4, 2023

Indian cricket team made a stunning comeback against Nepal after a poor start in their second Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday, September 4. Indian fielders dropped three easy catches in the first five overs of the game as Nepal strived to start brilliantly in their first-ever ODI game against Rohit Sharma-led side.

But India's ace spinner Ravindra Jadeja pulled India back in the game with three wickets in quick succession. Indian spinners also showed some brilliance on the field to make amends for the dropped catches to put India in complete control of the match.

Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch off Aasif Sheikh on the innings's only seventh ball at cover. Aasif went on to smash a brilliant fifty and seemed in good rhythm for a big knock at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. But Kohli pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short covers off Mohammed Siraj's delivery to dismiss Aasif.

Watch Virat Kohli's catch here:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also set up an example by taking a sensational catch at slip to dismiss the opponent's captain Rohit Paudel. Indian skipper reacted within a fraction of a second at first slip to stun everyone around him. Indian fielders were excellent after the series dropped catches as Nepal lost six wickets with just 151 runs on the scoreboard after 34 overs. Aasif top-scored with 58 runs off 97 balls to bring his 11th ODI hundred, first against India, while Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets for India in his nine overs.

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

