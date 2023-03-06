WATCH VIDEO: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, and other members of Chennai Super Kings train at Chepauk

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to start on March 31, 2023. Defending champions, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the marquee tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The members of the 'Yellow Army' had a pretty decent outing at the mini auctions and roped in the services of Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwi speedster Jamieson has been ruled out of the next edition but CSK have plenty of options to play with.

If we compare the last two seasons, Chennai have had a pretty contrasting run. In 2021, Chennai Super Kings lifted the trophy for the 4th time and in 2022 they ended at the bottom of the table along with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Last year, Ravindra Jadeja was assigned leadership duties, but this was a decision that backfired and Dhoni had to don the skipper's hat once again.

Rumour mills have been set ablaze with the fact that it is MS Dhoni's last IPL and he will bow out of the league after he has played his final match in front of the Chennai crowd. Ahead of the start of the new season, Dhoni and his men have assembled at their beloved 'Anbuden' and have started to fine-tune their skills ahead of the start of the season.

Chennai Super Kings' squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

CSK's probable starting XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

