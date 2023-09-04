WATCH | Three easy catches dropped in first five overs vs Nepal, angry Rohit Sharma bemoans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SNEHA_RAJ15 IND Vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 on September 4, 2023

Nepal are off to a great start against India in their second match of the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 4. Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh started well against Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj and also had a big luck with them with Indian fielders being too sloppy in the start. Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dropped easy catches in the first five overs as Nepal posted 34 runs without losing wickets in seven overs.

Shreyas dropped a sitter at first slip on the last delivery of the first over and then Virat Kohli dropped Aasif's catch on the next delivery of Siraj to raise eyebrows. But India captain Rohit Sharma was in disbelief when wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan dropped an easy catch behind the stumps and showed his expression in anger.

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News