WATCH: MI captain Hardik Pandya walks off to 'Rohit... Rohit' chants in Hyderabad after being dismissed vs SRH

Mumbai Indians' new captain Hardik Pandya has been subjected to booing, criticism and excessive scrutiny in the past week or so since the 2024 edition of the IPL began. Hardik took over the captaincy mantle from Rohit Sharma, a move which hasn't been liked by the fans of the former MI skipper and the franchise given that the current Indian captain led the side to five IPL titles. The emotion of the fans has turned into anger and Hardik has been feeling all of it, first in Ahmedabad against his former side Gujarat Titans and recently in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 28.

Apart from the booing, Hardik was also teased by Rohit's name during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad whenever he went to field on the outfield. A similar thing happened when Hardik was walking back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat. As soon as Heinrich Klaasen caught Hardik's top edge, the fans started booing and shouting 'Rohit... Rohit' loudly as the MI captain made a long way back to the pavilion.

Watch the video here:

Hardik has been talking in all with smile and in jest but he will be feeling the pain inside. The handling of the whole saga from the MI management hasn't been great and Hardik has been subjected to unreal hate and discontentment from the fans and the only way to give it back will be with the performance.

The second overseas pace option hasn't worked for the Men in Blue so far and it may be wise for the Mumbai Indians to bring back Akash Madhwal, who in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah aced death overs with the ball last year. This could help MI play both Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd or give the Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara a go.

After a couple of away games, Mumbai Indians will be back at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium to face the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1.