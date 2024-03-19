WATCH: Islamabad United's Imad Wasim caught smoking in dressing room during PSL 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Imad Wasim was caught smoking in the dressing room during the Pakistan Super League final

Islamabad United and former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim may have been the player of the match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final after becoming the first player in the tournament to take a five-wicket haul in the summit clash. However, he didn't grab the headlines just for his on-field performance as a video of him smoking a couple of cigarettes together in the dressing room has gone viral.

During the 18th over of the Multan Sultans' batting, Wasim, who was done with his spell of 5/23 in four overs, could be seen smoking when the cameraman panned his device to the United dressing room. The cameraman quickly took his camera away from the United dressing room after realising that Wasim was indeed smoking but the video and images of the same had already flooded social media.

Imad's heroics in the final weren't limited to just the ball, he was needed by United to finish the game with the bat as well. Sultans despite losing regular wickets got to a respectable score of 159 runs and Islamabad United too underwent a middle-order collapse and needed not just Imad Wasim but Naseem Shah as well to get them out of trouble.

Martin Guptill with a half-century laid the platform for the United while Azam Khan was the only middle-order batter to have some sort of a score going before Imad and Naseem got their team home as Islamabad United became the first time to win three titles in the PSL. On the other hand, the Multan Sultans suffered a loss in their third consecutive final having qualified for the summit clash for four times in a row since 2021.

Islamabad United also became only the second team after Sunrisers Hyderabad to win a tournament final after playing the eliminator in the playoffs format.