Asia Cup: Indian team engages in intense workout session ahead of Super Four clash vs Pakistan | WATCH

Members of the Indian cricket team chose to have an intense workout session in Colombo on Thursday to make use of the gap they have in the ongoing Asia Cup leading into their Super Four clash against Pakistan slated to be played on September 10.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), the Indian players can be seen lifting heavy weights, doing squats with weights, and engaging themselves in other drills.

Kuldeep Yadav, India's left-arm wrist spinner spoke on why the entire team decided to hit the gym together and do intensive workout sessions.

"We have a four-day gap (before our next game) and it is an opportunity for us to work on our bodies. Today's session was a bit intense as we will have three days to rest and recover before game day," he said in the video.

Watch the video:

India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also shared his insights on how the team trains and tries to strike a balance between training and playing matches.

"Since we have to play matches regularly, we need to get into a routine and train. If we don't indulge in workout sessions then it may lead to muscle loss," said Ishan.

Star allrounder Shardul Thakur opened up on the team's workout plan leading into the all-important clash versus arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

"This is the first time that during a tournament we have a four-day or a five-day break, otherwise, we would usually travel, we have a day off and we play but this time around we have five days off so collectively everyone's thinking we might as well use it. Today was the day we could push ourselves in the gym to get our strength back and from tomorrow onwards we'll get back to the field. We will have a light practice session," mentioned Shardul.

India are yet to play a game in the Super Four stage and will be up against the Babar Azam-led side at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Green Brigade has already won its opening game in the Super Four and seems firmly placed at the moment.

