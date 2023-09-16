WATCH: All 13 sixes Heinrich Klaasen hit in a blockbuster 174-run knock in 83 balls against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Heinrich Klaasen scored the second fastest 150 by a South Africa batter in ODI history, against Australia

It was a day for the carnage in Centurion on Friday, September 15 as Heinrich Klaasen, the man in form in 2023 across all formats anywhere and everywhere in the world, came back to his beast mode after a couple of quiet games against Australia. Temba Bavuma-less South Africa were put in to bat by Australia and the Proteas didn't miss their skipper one bit as Klaasen scored almost equal to two players by taking balls played by just one as he was in some attack-launching mode.

Coming in at 120/3 after South Africa lost the wicket of stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, Klaasen took a few balls to get his eyes in but when he did, he created absolute havoc. From 24 off 26, Klaasen raced off to a 57-ball century and a 77-ball 150 as it was a carnage in Centurion. Klaasen's knock came to an end at 174 off just 83 balls but not before him hitting 13 fours and as many sixes.

Yes, 13 sixes!! Klaasen put on a show for the crowd at SuperSport Park and so did David Miller, who stayed unbeaten on 82 off just 45 deliveries as South Africa posted a humongous total of 416 runs on the board.

Here's how Klaasen did, what he did tearing into the likes of Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis and Michael Neser. Watch the video:

Klaasen's 13 sixes were the second most in an ODI innings by a South African and 11th best overall.

Most sixes in an ODI innings

17 - Eoin Morgan (England) vs Afghanistan (Manchester, 2019)

16 - Rohit Sharma (India) vs Australia (Bengaluru, 2013)

16 - AB de Villiers (South Africa) vs West Indies (Johannesburg, 2015)

16 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe (Canberra, 2015)

16 - Jaskaran Malhotra (USA) vs Papua New Guinea (Al Amerat, 2021)

15 - Shane Watson (Australia) vs Bangladesh (Mirpur, 2011)

14 - Corey Anderson (New Zealand) vs West Indies (Queenstown, 2014)

14 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs England (St. George's, 2019)

14 - Jos Buttler (England) vs Netherlands (Amstelveen, 2022)

13 - Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) vs New Zealand (Mount Maunganui, 2019)

13 - Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) vs Australia (Centurion, 2023)

Most sixes in an ODI innings for South Africa

16 - AB de Villiers vs WI (Johannesburg, 2015)

13 - Heinrich Klaasen vs AUS (Centurion, 2023)

11 - AB de Villiers vs IND (Mumbai WS, 2015)

11 - Quinton de Kock vs AUS (Centurion, 2016)

10 - Mark Boucher vs ZIM (Potchefstroom, 2006)

416 was always going to be a tall task but Australia gave a tough fight with Alex Carey smashing 99, however, fell short by 164 runs. The series is now level 2-2 with all to play for both sides in the decider at Johannesburg.

Latest Cricket News