ICC inducts three legends into Hall of Fame; Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji added to honorary list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday inducted three cricket legends into the ICC Hall of Fame. Indian icons Virender Sehwag and Diana Edulji were the two Indians to be receiving the honour along with Sri Lankan legend Aravinda de Silva. Notably, Edulji has become the first Indian woman player to be added to the elite list.

"The ICC announced three new additions to the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, with legendary opener Virender Sehwag, India trailblazer Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka superstar Aravinda de Silva the latest inductees," ICC wrote in a statement.

Edulji becomes the first Indian woman to join the elite list

Before the induction of these two legends, India had seven cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame but no woman was part of the elite list. Former India captain and left-arm spinner Edulji's entry makes her join a special list. "At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the Jury for having selected me to be inducted into the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023. It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world," Edulji said on being named in the honour.

Sehwag feels 'extremely grateful' for the honour

Meanwhile, former India opener Sehwag was also overwhelmed to make his entry into the historic list and was thankful for it. "I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour. I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, ‘hitting the cricket ball. I would also like to thank my family, friends, people I played with, and countless people who prayed for me selflessly," he said.

Meanwhile, 1996 World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva also opened on him getting this honour. "I am filled with profound gratitude as I accept the immense honour of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This achievement is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, and love that have shaped my cricketing journey," the former batter said.

Latest Cricket News