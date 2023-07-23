Virat Kohli's former U-19 teammate runs riot in MLC, takes his side to playoffs with sensational 6-for

Follow us on Image Source : MLCRICKET TWITTER/SCREENGRAB Saurabh Netravalkar wreaked havoc on San Francisco Unicorns taking six wickets in a crucial MLC match

Indian-origin players or players from India who have moved to the United States of America, are enjoying quite a time at the Major League Cricket (MLC). While there are several players from other countries as well, to make a career in the USA having left their native places, Indians are in a huge number and one of the most impressive ones has been left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar.

Netravalkar, who played domestic cricket for Mumbai and was part of the Under-19 team of 2010, has played alongside Virat Kohli at junior level. MLC is a huge tournament not just for the expansion and growth of cricket in the States but also for these players, who are trying to earn a living in a foreign country and Netravalkar has been nothing short of sensational playing for Washington Freedom.

Currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Netravalkar ran riot in Morrisville, North Carolina against the San Francisco Unicorns. Picking up six wickets against the Unicorns, Netravalkar not only helped his side defend a meagre 133 but also took them into the playoffs.

Defending 133, Anrich Nortje gave Washington side a superb start getting rid of dangerous Finn Allen before Netravalkar got into his work. The left-armer dismissed two of Unicorns' main batters Marcus Stoinis and Shadab Khan in the space of three deliveries as the Aaron Finch-led side was rocked back early with three strikes.

Netravalkar continued his good work with the wicket of dangerous Matthew Wade before cleaning up the tail with the wickets of Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett and Chaitanya Bishnoi to end up with six wickets. Netravalkar's outrageous figures of 6/9 in 3.5 overs helped Washington Freedom get their third win of the tournament and hence, a place in the playoffs. Freedom will take on MI New York in their final league stage game before the knockouts.

