India tour of South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli's press conference at 1 PM- Follow Live Updates

The events have gone a little dramatic in Team India's dressing room ever since the split-captaincy episode. While Rohit Sharma's unavailability due to the hamsrting injury is confirmed for the Test series against South Africa, latest reports on Tuesday have cleared the air regarding Virat Kohli's participation in the ODI series against the Proteas.

While the above-mentioned information may be an easy read, numerous reports and rumours had risen up regarding Kohli's non-participation in the ODI's after Rohit was handed over the leadership for the white-ball game. Amid the humbugs, reports and statements from top officials privy to the Indian dressing room, India's Test skipper will play the 50-over series in the Rainbow nation as per the latest understandings.

While BCCI is trying to quell the rumours pertaining to the rift between the two senior players, Virat Kohli is scheduled to address media on Wednesday at 1:00 PM IST. In the virtual press-conference ahead India's tour of South Africa, clarity is likely to be sought over his participation in the ODI assignment and how the things panned out during the change of ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma.