  5. 'Nobody bigger than sport': Sports minister Thakur on alleged rift between Kohli, Rohit

The Sports minister urges BCCI to give more information on what's going on between the two Indian captains saying it's their job.

New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2021 11:50 IST
Anurag Thakur
Image Source : PTI

File photo of Anurag Thakur.

Highlights

  • Rohit will miss the Test series vs South Africa due an injury while Kohli was rumoured to miss ODIs
  • The reaction comes a day after Azharuddin had tweeted about the alleged rift between Kohli and Rohit
  • On Tuesday, Former India cricketer Kirti Azad said that if Rohit and Kohli are not playing togeth

A day after former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had tweeted about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said there is no player bigger than the game.

"Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sport. I can't you give information as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info," said Anurag Thakur when asked about the alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin had tweeted.

On Tuesday, Former India cricketer Kirti Azad said that if Rohit and Kohli are not playing together, then the Men in Blue will suffer and cricket will take a hit.

Rohit will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODI and T20I formats.

(With inputs from ANI)

