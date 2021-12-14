India tour of South Africa: No break for Virat Kohli, set to play in ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli

In the home series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma got the command of the Indian cricket team in the T20 format. As soon as Rohit was made captain of the T20 side, there were speculations that there is a rift between Rohit and former India captain Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket team's captaincy became the talk of the town and the fans started believing that the Indian dressing room is divided. It almost got confirmed when, on Tuesday news came which said, 'Virat will not be playing under Rohit's captaincy in ODI series against South Africa'.

But this news proved to be a mere rumour. The top BCCI official has confirmed that Virat will play under the captaincy of Rohit and he will be part of the ODI team on the South Africa tour as he hasn't asked for any leave.

The most surprising thing is that there was no response from BCCI on this. Now the big question why are we getting these kind of news? Big newspapers of the country are publishing such news quoting sources, due to which a player like Kohli is becoming a victim of trolls. The news about Rohit Sharma's injury had also come to the fore by quoting sources, which proved to be correct.

A senior BCCI official spoke on condition of anonymity, “Virat has not sent any formal application to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly or Secretary Jay Shah for breaking during ODI series against South Africa."

He told that Kohli will play in three ODIs to be held on January 19, 21 and 23.

There are constant reports about the differences between Virat and Rohit and the former is the most targeted one by the fans. BCCI not coming forward on such matters is raising big questions. Especially, when most of the news is being published against Virat and the sources of all those news are based in Mumbai.

Today, Virat got a 'clean chit' that he will play in the ODI series against South Africa. But the biggest question is that when will the BCCI come to the fore and answer the news of rift between Rohit and Virat?

If cricket lovers of the country keep getting every news from the sources, then such questions would be bound to arise that at who and on whose command all the inside information is coming out.

BCCI will have to clear its stand on such news immediately, else the spark of the sources will turn into a storm of rumours and the reputation of veteran players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will get scorched in it.