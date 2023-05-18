Virat Kohli launches new fitness app, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONE8 APP Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's One8 brand has expanded its footprint into fitness with an application. The star cricketer has launched a fitness application in partnership with Trion, called the One8 Fitness app. The app aims to offer personalized workout programs and is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

The fitness app features personalized workout programs that adapt to the user's fitness level and personal preferences. It can create more than 1 billion unique workout combinations with support for a wide range of training types, ranging from strength to mobility and athletic performance. The monthly subscription for the one8 Fitness app starts from Rs 199.

Speaking on the launch, Virat Kohli said, "I have always been passionate about fitness and have personally experienced the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. With the one8 Fitness app, I aim to provide a platform that encourages people to make fitness a part of their daily routine. The app's smart backend system creates personalized workout plans that cater to users' individual needs, making fitness more accessible to everyone."

"We are excited to expand our portfolio of innovative products and services with the launch of the one8 Fitness app. With Virat Kohli on board, we aim to revolutionize the fitness industry and provide users with a personalized fitness experience. We believe the app has the potential to disrupt the market and become the go-to fitness app for millions of users worldwide." - Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport.

Tom Liljefors, CEO of Trion said, "As a technology company, we are proud to partner with one8 to develop its first-ever fitness app, which represents the future of digital fitness solutions. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an app that provides a truly unique workout experience that is both fun and effective. With Virat's guidance and expertise, we have been able to deliver a product that will engage fitness enthusiasts of all levels. The launch of the one8 Fitness app marks a significant milestone for Trion and a big step forward in our vision of making high-quality fitness guidance more accessible and dynamic. And this is just the beginning, there’s much more to come!"

