Virat Kohli becomes 1st Asian celebrity to cross 75 million followers mark on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has a knack of creating records not just on the field, but off the field as well. On Tuesday, Kohli became the first Asian celebrity to cross 75 million followers mark on Instagram.

The next best number by an Asian is Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra with 56 million followers, followed by Deepika Padukone with 52 million followers. Kohli, en route to the mark, surpassed rapper Cardi B who has 74 million followers.

Overall, he stands 29th on the list and has the fourth-highest number of followers amongst sportspersons after Cristiano Ronaldo (238 million), Lionel Messi (164 million), and Neymar (141 million). Kohli recently overtook NBA superstar LeBron James (69 million).

Kohli is also among the leading earners from his sponsored posts on Instagram. According to a list released by 'Attain' last month, Kohli earned 379,294 pounds (approx Rs. 3.6 crore) from his sponsored posts on the social media site between March and May.

Ronaldo also remains the most-followed person on Instagram, followed by singer Ariana Grande (195 million) and actor Dwayne Johnson (191 million).

Kohli is now gearing up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League which will begin from September 19 onwards.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage