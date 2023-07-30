Kohli and Rohit be like 'bacchon pe nahi chhod sakte': Wasim Jaffer leads reactions to India's collapse vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Team India playing without two of their stalwarts were shot out for 181 by the West Indies

Team India went through a horrible middle-order collapse to lose 10 wickets for 91 runs as they were bowled out for 181 in the second ODI against the West Indies. The Indian team that won the first ODI by five wickets, took the second ODI rather too easy as they rested two of the biggest stars and high-quality batters - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The senior pros, who were reluctant to bat in the first ODI, didn't take part in the second and the Men in Blue suffered because of the same as the inexperienced batting line-up found it tough on a spinning track.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan did well to stitch a 90-run opening stand after India were sent in to bat. However, one wicket and it all came crashing down for the Men in Blue as none of the other batters took much responsibility. Pacer Alzarri Joseph took five wickets while Kishan top scored with a half-century as there was nothing to write home about that Indian batting performance.

With the pitches assisting turn, none of the middle-order batters could do much against Yannic Cariah and Joseph's change of pace. No one took the responsibility, which hurt the Indian team the most. It was evident that the Indian team was missing both Kohli and Rohit and former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious reference from the film Pathaan where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman said to each other, "It's a national matter. We only will have to do the job, can't leave on the youngsters."



Shardul Thakur helped India stay in the game longer than they would have with three strikes before Kuldeep Yadav took a big wicket of Shimron Hetmyer but West Indies skipper Shai Hope ensured that it wasn't to be for the visitors. The series is tied 1-1, going into the final match.

