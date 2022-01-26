Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
Kohli and Indian cricketers extend Republic Day wishes to nation

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian." India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to Twitter and and shared greetings on the occasion.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2022 12:20 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Virat Kohli.

India batter Virat Kohli wished people of India on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian." India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to Twitter and and shared greetings on the occasion.

"Warm Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. So proud of the diversity, vibrancy and culture of our country. Jai Hind," tweeted Jadeja.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended greetings and wrote in Hindi, "Happy Republic Day to all the people of India."

Former India batter VVS Laxman also wished 'peace' and 'good health' to the people of India on the Republic Day.

"Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind!" wrote Laxman.

(Reported by ANI)

