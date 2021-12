Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1 HP vs SER Live Score Updates: Services opt to bowl Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinals: Get the LIVE Score, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Updates and Highlights from the Himachal Pradesh-Services Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Semifinal-1 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Match Starts at 9:00 AM. Services have won the toss and have opted to field.

Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal Pradesh face- Services in the first semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (File Photo) Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinals Live Score, Himachal Pradesh vs Services Semifinal 1 Live Cricket Score Updates Shubham Arora and Chopra are at the crease. Shubham Arora is on strike. Diwesh Pathania will open the attack​ Himachal Pradesh (Playing XI): Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan(c), Amit Kumar, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma Services (Playing XI): Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Abhishek Tiwari, Mohit Ahlawot, Rajat Paliwal(c), Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab(w), Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Gahlaut Rahul Singh Squads: Himachal Pradesh Squad: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan(c), Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur, Ayush Jamwal, Priyanshu Khanduri, Gurvinder Singh Services Squad: Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Mumtaz Qadir, Rajat Paliwal(c), Mohit Ahlawat, Devender Lohchab(w), Pulkit Narang, Abhishek Tiwari, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Rahul Singh, Shakti Malviya, Gaurav Kochar, Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Shivam Tiwari, Jayjeet Jaiswal, Lovekesh Kumar, Ashish Nuniwal

