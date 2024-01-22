Usman Khawaja cleared to play second Test vs West Indies in Brisbane

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja

Australia's left-handed batter Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second and final Test match against the West Indies starting from January 25 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Khawaja was hit on the head while facing Shamar Joseph during the Adelaide Test when Australia needed only one run to win. He had to retire hurt unfortunately and was in serious doubt to play the second Test.

He had cleared the immediate concussion test but there was threat of suffering a delayed concussion. However, the left-handed opener has cleared all the concussion protocols and will return to training on Tuesday (January 22), three days before the start of the Test match. "Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said. With Khawaja regaining full fitness now, Matt Renshaw will have to wait for his turn to open the innings for Australia.

Moreover, Australia will also remain unchanged for the second Test match against the West Indies which will be played under the lights with the pink ball. If the quartet of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood take the field at the Gabba later this week, it will be the first time since 2013-14 season against England that the bowling attack will remain unchanged for five consecutive Tests of the home season.

"At the start of the summer I didn't think it was going to be the case. But it's shaping up that way which is a huge nod to the fitness of the guys and the medical team and a couple of helpful wickets," Pat Cummins said. The other two pace bowlers in the squad are Lance Morris and Scott Boland but it seems both of them will have to wait more.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw