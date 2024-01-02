UAE v AFG pitch report: How will surface at Sharjah play for 3rd T20I?

Tuesday, January 02, 2024
     
The third and final T20I between UAE and Afghanistan is set to be played at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Tuesday (January 2). The series is locked at 1-1 with both sides winning a game each and the decider promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2024 14:32 IST
UAE vs AFG
Afghanistan

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to host the third and final T20I of the three-match series between United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. Both teams have won one match each so far and will be keen on winning the decider and seal the series. Afghanistan rode on the century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first T20I to post 203 runs in 20 overs and then restricted the hosts to 131 runs winning the match by a margin of 72 runs.

UAE though made a stunning comeback in the must-win second match posting 166 runs in their 20 overs batting first. The visitors then couldn't chase down the target as they were bundled out for just 155 runs in the last over of the innings. The series decider promises to be a thriller as this is a great chance for the UAE to register a rare series win over full-member nation.

Sharjah Pitch Report

Interestingly, the nature of pitch in Sharjah has changed drastically over the years. During the IPL 2020, it was the high-scoring venue with more than 220 runs also getting chased. But then, the surface has gone slow which makes chasing difficult. The team winning the toss has no option but to bat first and then defend the total.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 44

Matches won batting first - 25

Matches won batting second - 19

Average 1st innings score - 14

Average 2nd innings score - 120

Highest total - 215/6 by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total - 38/10 by HK vs PAK

Highest score chased - 179/6 by SL vs AFG

Lowest score defended - 142/7 by WI vs BAN

Squads

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Akif Raja, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Samal Udawaththa, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem Safi

