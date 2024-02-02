'Two years ago, I would laugh': Debutant Shoaib Bashir on claiming 'very special' wicket of Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Bashir celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Vizag

England made a late comeback to balance Day 1's play of the second Test match against India on Friday. Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 179* stole the limelight as India posted a total of 336/6 at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Indian batters struggled for big knocks despite starting well. Shubman Gill's 34 was the second-highest score on Day 1 as England bowlers had their moments to keep the game alive.

The veteran English pacer James Anderson returned to the playing XI along with debutant Shoaib Bashir with the latter replacing injured Jack Leach. Bashir, 20, made an instant impact on his debut by getting Rohit Sharma's valuable wicket which also gave the Three Lions a much-needed breakthrough.

Bashir, the right-arm offspinner, also dismissed Axar Patel in the last session to help England break a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket. Bashir bowled the highest 28 overs on Day 1 and returned with 2/100 figures. He talked about his excitement to get Rohit's wicket on a debut and called it as a very special.

"If you were to tell me that two years ago, I would laugh," Bashir told talkSPORT. "It was a very special moment receiving my Test cap and for me to get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very special. Rohit is a great player of spin as well. I'm just so grateful to God and my family. They've supported me through thick and thin. I had a lot of ups and downs in my journey, so I just want to thank them as well.

Bashir also revealed his troubles getting visa clearance to visit India. The youngster missed the first match in Hyderabad due to a delayed visa but said that coming to India for a debut was unbelievable.

"I always knew I'd get the visa. I did have a few troubles with it, but look, we're here now and I got to make my debut and it's such a special day. It makes it more memorable, yeah. I had a bit of trouble, bit of hassle with it but to come out to India now and make my Test debut is unbelievable," Bashir added.