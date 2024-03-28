Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma create an all-time record in IPL against MI

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma create an all-time record in IPL against MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians were involved in a run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (March 27). As many as 523 runs were scored in the game with SRH amassing 277 runs and MI reaching 246 runs in the mammoth chase. But what record did Head and Sharma create?

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2024 15:55 IST
IPL 2024, SRH vs MI
Image Source : PTI Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shattered records with the bat after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 27). The men in orange witnessed carnage led by ever aggressive Travis Head and the number three batter Abhishek Sharma who broke records at will helping SRH post 148 runs in their first 10 overs.

While Head scored 62 runs off just 24 balls at a strike-rate of 258.33, Abhishek smacked 63 off 23 deliveries striking at 273.91. The former was the one who took charge first smashing an 18-ball fifty, fastest ever for SRH in their history. However, within four overs, Abhishek Sharma broke the recod registering a 16-ball half-century leaving the fans stunned with his strokeplay.

Both of them reached their half-century in less than 20 balls to become the first pair of batters to reach the 50-run mark in less than the said number of deliveries for the same team in an IPL match. No batters had achieved this unique feat before even as the Sunrisers also posted the highest team total at the end of 10 overs of their innings - 148. Mumbai Indians held the record previously having amassed 141 runs in their 10 overs.

MI must have hoped for some respite after both Head and Sharma were dismissed but Heinrich Klaasen came out and piled on the agony on them smashing an unbeaten 80 off 34 balls. He hit seven gigantic sixes during his stay in the middle helping SRH post the highest ever total in IPL - 277/2. In response, even Mumbai Indians chased down the target brilliantly getting ever so close and losing by 31 runs. They scored 246 runs in their 20 overs and at one stage, the target even looked achievable. But SRH bowlers executed their plans well at the death to keep the MI batters on the backfoot.

Related Stories
WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya give pep talk to Mumbai Indians players after loss to SRH

WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya give pep talk to Mumbai Indians players after loss to SRH

'Perplexed', 'beyond understanding': Steve Smith, Tom Moody question Hardik Pandya's use of Bumrah

'Perplexed', 'beyond understanding': Steve Smith, Tom Moody question Hardik Pandya's use of Bumrah

Greater things in store: Bravo, Pollard put arm on teenager Maphaka's shoulder after tough IPL debut

Greater things in store: Bravo, Pollard put arm on teenager Maphaka's shoulder after tough IPL debut

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement