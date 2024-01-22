'Today is a historic day': Sportspersons react to Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : X, PTI Anil Kumble with his wife at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol took place at the Ram temple on Monday. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony and offered prayers to the idol as the devotees dived into emotions of devotion to their deity. While numerous people were glued to their TV and digital screens, over 7000 guests were present to attend the event with sports personalities also being on the guest list.

The sportspersons present and also those not physically there in Ayodhya dived into their emotions and tried expressing them on social media. From Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Danish Kaneria to Saina Nehwal and Yogeshwar Dutt, the sportspersons hailed the prestigious event while expressing gratitude to be part of it.

"Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion and joy. Siyavar Ramchandra ji ki Jai. Jai Shree Ram," Laxman wrote in a post on X. "Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lala is coming to his birth place. 22 January 2024 will always be etched in the history of India as a glorious moment & a turning point of awakening. I pray to Lord Ram to bless the humanity with peace, progress and prosperity," Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Prasad, who was also present at the temple, was quick to post a video too. "Ek hi Naara Ek hi Naam. Jai Shree Ram Hai Shree Ram. Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki jai," Prasad wrote. Notably, Ishan Kishan wrote "A historic day and moment of pride and joy for all involved Jai Shree Ram." Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria also posted on his social media. "Congratulations! Bhagwan Ram has arrived," Kaneria wrote.

Here's how sportspersons reacted on X:

Thousands of eminent personalities attended the event. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He also offered prayers to Ram Lalla. Modi also did a 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' to the idol in the temple. While all this was unfolding, helicopters from the sky showered petals to add to the occasion.