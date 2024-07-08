Monday, July 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'To all my fellow Indians...': Kuldeep Yadav pens heartfelt message following India's long-awaited T20 WC win

'To all my fellow Indians...': Kuldeep Yadav pens heartfelt message following India's long-awaited T20 WC win

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav addressed the nation with a heartfelt message, a week after his side's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. The whole Indian team got a hero's welcome at home in Delhi and then in Mumbai. Kuldeep was one of the stars for India with 10 wickets in the tournament.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2024 14:58 IST
Indian team came home to a thunderous response from the
Image Source : AP Indian team came home to a thunderous response from the crowd in Mumbai on the streets and at the Wankhede Stadium after their T20 World Cup triumph

Indian players thanked the whole country a week after the second T20 World Cup win for the country. It has been a whirlwind week for the Indian players, who were stuck in a hurricane in Barbados and had to wait for a few days in the Caribbean island to get back home. As the whole Indian contingent returned home on Thursday, July 4, they got a hero's welcome, in Delhi and Mumbai. In Mumbai especially, the streets at Marine Drive were jam-packed and the Wankhede Stadium too welcomed the champions with open hearts.

Now after a week of celebrations and being at various events, the feeling seemed to have sunk in for the players. While Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Tournament, shared a video, Kuldeep Yadav penned an emotional message for the whole nation and its citizens.

"To all my fellow Indians,  The month of June has been special to me and all of us," Kuldeep wrote in an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter.) "Together, we accomplished a dream that we were chasing for long. 

"I would like to thank my teammates, the support staff, media and of course our biggest strength, the fans who kept supporting us throughout the tournament. I hope we have entertained you all and given you moments of joy that you, your family and friends will cherish with us for a lifetime.

"The cup is home guys, we all did it," Kuldeep further added.

Related Stories
'No one understood my situation': Ishan Kishan opens up on break from cricket due to mental fatigue

'No one understood my situation': Ishan Kishan opens up on break from cricket due to mental fatigue

India TV Sports Wrap on July 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on July 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

South Africa announce 16-man squad for West Indies Tests; Temba Bavuma to lead, Marco Jansen rested

South Africa announce 16-man squad for West Indies Tests; Temba Bavuma to lead, Marco Jansen rested

While Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the leading wicket-takers for India, Kuldeep was the glue in the middle overs between the two left-arm spinning all-rounders and the fast bowlers. Kuldeep took 10 wickets in five matches he played in the tournament, all in the Caribbean and helped India get hold of the opposition with the ball in the middle overs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement