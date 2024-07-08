'To all my fellow Indians...': Kuldeep Yadav pens heartfelt message following India's long-awaited T20 WC win

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian team came home to a thunderous response from the crowd in Mumbai on the streets and at the Wankhede Stadium after their T20 World Cup triumph

Indian players thanked the whole country a week after the second T20 World Cup win for the country. It has been a whirlwind week for the Indian players, who were stuck in a hurricane in Barbados and had to wait for a few days in the Caribbean island to get back home. As the whole Indian contingent returned home on Thursday, July 4, they got a hero's welcome, in Delhi and Mumbai. In Mumbai especially, the streets at Marine Drive were jam-packed and the Wankhede Stadium too welcomed the champions with open hearts.

Now after a week of celebrations and being at various events, the feeling seemed to have sunk in for the players. While Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Tournament, shared a video, Kuldeep Yadav penned an emotional message for the whole nation and its citizens.

"To all my fellow Indians, The month of June has been special to me and all of us," Kuldeep wrote in an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter.) "Together, we accomplished a dream that we were chasing for long.

"I would like to thank my teammates, the support staff, media and of course our biggest strength, the fans who kept supporting us throughout the tournament. I hope we have entertained you all and given you moments of joy that you, your family and friends will cherish with us for a lifetime.

"The cup is home guys, we all did it," Kuldeep further added.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the leading wicket-takers for India, Kuldeep was the glue in the middle overs between the two left-arm spinning all-rounders and the fast bowlers. Kuldeep took 10 wickets in five matches he played in the tournament, all in the Caribbean and helped India get hold of the opposition with the ball in the middle overs.