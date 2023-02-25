Tim Southee shatters all records and achieves historic feat during New Zealand's 2nd Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tim Southee

Tim Southee scripted history on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England. Though the veteran fast bowler only took one wicket, he etched his name in the history books by becoming the first New Zealand cricketer to take 700 wickets across all formats.

Daniel Vettori stands at number 2 on the all-time highest wicket-takers list for Kiwis with 696 scalps.

Most Wickets For New Zealand Across Formats

Tim Southee: 700 D.Vettori: 696 Richard Hadlee: 589 Trent Boult: 578 Cairns: 419

In the all-time list, Southee now stands at number 15, with Muttiah Muralitharan leading the chart with staggering 1347 wickets.

As far as records are concerned, the 2nd Test has been nothing short of magnificent, if Tim Southee was the man for Kiwis in the record department, Harry Brook did the same for England. He became the first player in the history of Test cricket to score over 800 runs in his first nine innings. But there's another record he broke and that belonged to former Indian batsman, Vindo Kambli. Before Brook, it was Kambli who held the record for most runs after the first 9 innings with 798 runs against his name.

The 2nd Test is being played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. To start with, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl. Little did they knew about the kind of storm they were about to be hit with. England closed the first day's play on 315/3 courtesy of Joe Root and Harry Brook's stellar centuries.

England declared their innings at 435-8 and James Anderson, on the morning of Day 2, sent back Conway, skipper Williamson and Young in no time. New Zealand, it seems will have to play out of their skin to come back in this match.

