Former Australia captain feels Steve Smith can dominate next summer as opener

Former Australia captain Tim Paine feels that adversaries would want Steven Smith to continue as an opener in Test cricket. Paine feels that teams have the best chance of getting him out up front with the new ball rather than having a go at him when he is at his best in the middle order.

"I look at it, that if I was playing against Australia, where would I prefer Steve Smith to bat? If I'm the opposition, I want him opening the batting," Paine told ESPN's Around The Wicket.

"I want my best bowlers at their freshest with a brand new ball. I was in that Ashes in 2019 and went to England with him in another one and when he was at his best batting at four you just felt he couldn't get out.

"I would love to see him succeed as an opener, I think he can, there's no doubt about that, he's good enough to bat anywhere, but as an opposition player I want him at the top of the order because that gives me the best chance of getting him out," he added.

Smith has returned scores of 12, 11*, 6, 91*, 31, 0, 11 and 9 in the four Tests that he has played as opener after David Warner's retirement. His next assignment as a Test opener would be against India in November at home.

With India having star pacers in their ranks like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, it is expected to be a stern task for Steve Smith. However, Paine feels that the modern-day Australian legend would "come out next summer and dominate".

"I don't think anything changes," Paine said of Australia's batting order. "(Smith) is probably one of three or four players who has ever played for Australia who can probably do what he's doing at the moment. He's earned the right, in my opinion, to bat wherever he wants and if he wants, and is driven enough, to be Australia's Test opener I think he'll make it work and you'll see him come out next summer and dominate," Paine concluded.