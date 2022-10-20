T20 World Cup 2022: UAE spoil Namibia's party, oust them from tournament | MATCH REPORT

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Match Report

Highlights United Arab Emirates won by 7 runs

The Super 12 stage will start from October 22, 2022

Australia will face New Zealand in the first match of the Super 12 stage

T20 World Cup 2022: The qualifiers in the ongoing World Cup are coming to a thrilling end. With just one day left in the qualifiers round and two days to go for the Super 12 stage, teams have put on a splendid show and have spiced up the tournament. The World Cup started on October 16, 2022, and it is almost time for the big boys to step up and take the field starting from October 22, 2022. The first match will be played between Australia and New Zealand, but before that, we are in for a thrill ride.

In the 10th match of the qualifier, UAE won the toss and opted to bat first. With nothing to lose and eyes set on victory, Muhammed Waseem opened with Vriitya Aravind. The UAE openers were pretty watchful with their approach. Muhammed Waseem scored a gritty 50 off 41 deliveries. On the other hand, Aravind played very slow innings but managed to hold on to one end. Aravind fell prey to Bernard Scholtz. UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan walked out with a lot of intent as he scored 43* off 29 deliveries. He scored freely with a strike rate of 148.28 and struck 3 boundaries and 1 six in the process. Apart from Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, and Chundangapoyil Rizwan, nobody delivered for UAE with the bat.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma's team India all set for Bangladesh tour

Namibia required 141 to solidify their stand for the Super 12 round qualification. Michael van Lingen opened the proceedings for Stephan Baard. To Namibia's dismay, both the openers failed to deliver. With Michael van Lingen and Stephan Baard departing, Namibia was left reeling on 16/2. Apart from David Wiese, no other Namibian player could put their team in contention. Weise ended up scoring 55 off 36 deliveries. Namibia's hopes fell apart with Weise's wicket as they lost the match by 7 runs.

ALSO READ | Australia name injury replacement, is this Steve Smith's end in T20Is?

Playing XI

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Latest Cricket News