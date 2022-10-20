T20 World Cup 2022: Australia name injury replacement, is this Steve Smith's end in T20Is?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia announce injury replacement

T20 World Cup 2022: The World Cup of injuries, this is how we can sum up the ongoing World Cup that is being played in Australia. Most of the contesting teams have had one or more injury issues and that has been a headache for them. From Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Inglis, from Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, teams have their job cut out to station a fit eleven on the field. The World Cup is a massive tournament where teams try to do their best and dominate other nations, but as of now, it has become very interesting to analyze the final playing XI for all the participating nations.

Major news surrounding the Aaron Finch-led Australian side came out on Monday regarding their wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis. The Aussie while playing golf injured himself and was rushed to the hospital straight away. The extent of the injury is such that he has now been ruled out of the World Cup. Without a grain of doubt, Matthew Wade was always Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman but in case he picks up an injury, there is nobody to replace him in the current squad. In a very surprising fashion, the Aussies have opted to rope in youngster Cameron Green. As of now, Green has a strike rate of 174.36 in the shortest format of the game. Green has also scored 136 runs in 7 innings for Australia.

Cameron Green who has been taking giant strides in the international arena was made to open the innings when the Aussies toured India. Green's induction into the main squad means that it might be the end of the road for Steven Smith. If Green opens the Australian innings with David Warner, Aaron Finch will have to bat at number 4 and Mitchell Marsh will bat number 3. With Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, and Marcus Stoinis to follow, the Australian batting looks pretty dangerous at the moment and will have enhanced chances of defending their title.

