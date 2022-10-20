Rohit Sharma's team India all set for Bangladesh tour | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladesh announce schedule for India's tour

India tour of Bangladesh: Just after the conclusion of the all-important T20 World Cup and India's tour to New Zealand, team India will travel to Bangladesh for a series in December. The One Day International (ODI) World Cup will be played next year in India and teams all across the globe will start with their preparations for the marquee tournament. As of now, Shikhar Dhawan is leading team India which is made up of youngsters who have made a name for themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but after the T20 World Cup, the scenario will change.

India will kickstart their Bangladesh series on December 1, 2022. The tour will comprise of three ODI and two Test matches. In a recent development regarding the series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the complete schedule for the series. Dhaka will host all three ODIs and one Test. The remaining Test match will be played at Chattogram. India will begin their Bangladesh tour with the ODI format.

ALSO READ | Australia name injury replacement, is this Steve Smith's end in T20Is?

Three One Day International (ODI) matches will be played on December 4, 7, and 10 in Dhaka. The visitors will then move on to Chattogram where the first Test will be contested. The first Test that will be played between December 14 to 18 will be hosted by the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The Indian team will then play the second Test from December 22 to 26. The men in blue will then depart from Bangladesh on December 27. The two Test matches that will be played are an ensemble part of the World Test Championships.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch and his troop's plan to save over rate penalty

As of now, team India are fourth on the table with 52.08 percentage and Bangladesh are on the last spot with 13.33 percentage points. These two Test matches will be extremely crucial to Team India and their hopes to qualify for the WTC final, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval on June 2023. India will then play against Australia in a four-match Test series in February-March 2023. This series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be contested in India.

Latest Cricket News