T20 World Cup 2022: Shahid Afridi backs Babar Azam amidst ongoing criticism of Pakistan cricket | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahid Afridi backs Babar Azam

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing multi-nation cricketing event that is being played this year has certainly been very unpredictable so far. Nobody exactly knows which way the pendulum is going to swing. This has been the case with both groups so far. It is certainly great for the contest, but as far as the favourites are considered, they have been highly impacted by it. In one of the many such events this year, Pakistan was left stunned and heavily impacted by Zimbabwe as they lost the match by only one run.

This surprising loss to Zimbabwe triggered a series of criticism surrounding the Pakistan cricket team. Their fans and experts were highly critical of them and this is not dying anytime soon. To Pakistan's respite, they managed to sneak in with a chance and won their third match of the World Cup against the Netherlands. Pakistan required just 91 runs to win, but they somehow dragged the chase to the 14th over. This victory has certainly not helped them in improving their net run rate and their fate certainly hangs in balance as of now. South Africa's victory against India has dented their hopes to qualify for the semis and they will want to win all their remaining matches and give themselves a chance.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav dictates Proteas, shot-making abilities SKY high

Former Pakistan cricketer and T20 World Cup winner, Shahid Afridi has now weighed in on the issue and has backed the Pakistan cricket team, especially their captain Babar Azam. Afridi also didn't mince any word and spoke at length about people who have been criticizing the Pakistan skipper. Afridi lavished praises on Babar and said that the team management should put an arm around him and give him all the comfort and confidence that he needs. The former Pakistan skipper feels that Babar should watch all his videos and dissect the flaws in his game plans.

WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan will now face South Africa on November 3, 2022, at the legendary Sydney Cricket Ground.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul, for how long now?

Latest Cricket News