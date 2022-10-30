IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav dictates Proteas, shot-making abilities SKY high

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav leads the charge

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Just when the pain piled on and India looked into all sorts of trouble, it was SKY (Suryakumar Yadav), who held his nerves and did what he does best, taking on bowlers and smacking them in different parts of the field. On a difficult Perth wicket, Surya came out with only one motive, to break the shackles and rescue his team from a marshland. When Suryakumar Yadav came to bat, India were 41/3 with Virat Kohli gone.

In the ongoing World Cup, team India has been enjoying a dominant run so far. They are yet to lose a match but come to the South Africa match, things looked tough for team India. On a difficult Perth wicket, skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. It was an extremely brave decision considering that South Africa have lethal pacers at their disposal. India opener KL Rahul looked in all sorts of trouble as he faced Kagiso Rabada in the very first over. Rabada didn't concede any runs that put Rohit under pressure. Once Rahul was dismissed, it triggered a collapse and the Indian top order was bundled out under 50.

Image Source : INDIA TVSuryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup so far

ALSO READ | KL Rahul, for how long now?

Suryakumar Yadav walked in at number 4 with the ball zipping around. India were in a dire need of a partnership and they pinned their hopes on Suryakumar Yadav. When things got tough, Surya brought his best to the table. Wickets kept on falling at the other end but Suryakumar Yadav held his nerves at played a gritty innings of 68 off 40 deliveries. On a tricky Perth wicket, Surya scored with a strike rate of 170.00 and he struck 6 fours and 3 sixes. It was Suryakumar Yadav's efforts that helped India reach a respectable total of 133 at the end of 20 overs.

ALSO READ | Amir & Wahab Riaz heap praises on Indian selectors ahead of Pakistan's clash against Netherlands

India XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Latest Cricket News