IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul, for how long now?

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian batting lineup that looks formidable on paper is facing some serious concerns at the moment. The opening pair which features the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has looked pretty dismal and has failed to fire. The India skipper still managed to get some runs in the match against the Netherlands, but as far as KL Rahul is concerned, he just doesn't seem to have a grip on things and how they are going. The Bangalore-based batsman looks completely clueless against brute pace and the moving ball.

The Indian team management has persisted with KL Rahul and they certainly have no intention of changing him. It is not the runs that have been the issue with Rahul but his habit of playing dot deliveries, that too in the powerplays which piles up the pressure on Indian batters. Rohit Sharma is an anchor batsman and it is a no-brainer that he takes time to explode and get going. He certainly is not being able to stay at the crease as Rahul keeps on consuming deliveries and Rohit forces himself to go after the bowlers. In the three matches that India have been a part of in the ongoing World Cup, they have failed to cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay.

The powerplay is a crucial part of a T20 game and if teams don't capitalize on it, they tend to lose a grip on the match. Vikram Rathour brushed aside KL Rahul's mediocre and lackluster batting efforts and backed him. He spoke highly about KL Rahul's batting capabilities which seem to be lost somewhere and are currently on no show. As far as the statistics are considered, the Bangalore-based batsman hasn't been able to go past 10 runs in the three matches and it raises serious questions about him, the team management, and the course of action that they are willing to take.

