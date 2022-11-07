T20 World Cup 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin speaks his heart out to Suryakumar Yadav | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SKY & Ashwin in conversation

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India have cruised through the Super 12s stage in the ongoing tournament. In a high-octane group stage with confusion looming all around, India were certain to make it to the final four, but it was South Africa's heartbreaking loss to Netherlands that helped India qualify way before they could take on Zimbabwe in the final match of the Super 12 stage. India started their campaign on October 23, 2022, against Pakistan and registered a memorable victory and they never looked back. Things certainly look prominent for the Indian cricket team as they have won 4 out of their 5 group matches.

Team India's top order has certainly faltered, there are no doubts about it, but it is their number 3 and number 4, the duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, that has kept them in contention and have helped them win matches whenever there was a need. Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav in particular has been nothing short of spectacular. SKY is representing the country in his second T20 World Cup and he is also playing in Australia for the first time, but his 360-degree shot-making capabilities has taken the world by storm and has left the opposition speechless on numerous occasions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has recently posted a video with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav speaking their hearts out. In the video, Ashwin asked Surya about how he decides his shots and Surya explained his thought process behind it.

Suryakumar Yadav said:

I have succeeded a lot of times now and I don't let the fear of failure cross my head. When I practice back home, I play at the Wankhede stadium. The bounce is really good over there, though the ground ain't that big but the bounce is almost the same as how it is in Australia. Coming here, I have always enjoyed batting on bigger grounds because I see those big pockets, and see the gaps, I also try and pierce the gaps as much as I can so that I can run hard and keep the scoreboard ticking.

It was Surya's turn now as he asked Ashwin about his mindset before going into the all-important semi-finals.

Ravichandran Ashwin added:

For me, it has been a very very interesting phase in my life, I am more at peace with myself as of now. I am enjoying my cricket, just taking it one day at a time. The atmosphere around the team is brilliant and I really really enjoy it. A lot of other people have spoken about it too. The preparation has been on top, I feel we prepare very well and like there is no tomorrow. We have review meetings, we have preview meetings. These are the things that I always wanted to have. I started with a very different generation, but to see another generation and rub shoulders with them, I feel I am still learning.

India will now take on England on November 10, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval and are just two steps away from scripting a new phase in history.

