T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands rope in Gary Kirsten, Dan Christian ahead of marquee event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES. Netherlands rope in Gary Kirsten and Dan Christian.

T20 World Cup 2022: Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, the Netherlands Cricket team has boosted its coaching staff by adding World-renowned coach Gary Kirsten and T20 specialist Dan Christian to their support staff. The two have been added on a short-term period and will provide support to the Netherlands side in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 World Cup win, has been added as a consultant to the Dutch side. He also hosted the squad for a training camp in September in his academy in Cape Town. Also, Christian joined the Dutch side after they arrived in Australia.

"I really enjoyed working with the Dutch Team in Cape Town and I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup. I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp. They will be ready and determined to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup," Kirsten said.

Meanwhile, Christian also heaped praise on the team. "I’ve had a great couple of weeks getting to know the guys, and I’ve been extremely impressed with everyone’s work ethic at practice! I’m looking forward to seeing them have some well-deserved success on the field," Christian said.

Gary Kirsten has been a World-class coach and he has led India to the 2011 World Cup win as the head coach. He recently also led the Gujarat Giants team to the maiden IPL title win as their batting coach. Also, Dan Christian is regarded as a T20 specialist with vast experience in T20 cricket under his belt.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will hope that they can perform well under their support staff, led by head coach Ryan Cook. The Dutch team is placed in Group A in the first round alongside Namibia, Sri Lanka, and UAE. They will first play UAE on the 16th of October, followed by Namibia on the 18th of October. The final match will be played against Sri Lanka on 20th October.

Latest Cricket News