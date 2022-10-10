T20 World Cup 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin justifies India's bowling woes ahead of marquee event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashwin opens up on India's bowling

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup is now less than a week away. The bells of excitement are ringing and the teams have also started to play practice matches against each other. The Indian cricket team also played their first unofficial warm-up match against Western Australia XI and defeated them by 13 runs. The Indian bowling has been under the scanner in recent times and India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin threw light on India's bowling performance.

Speaking in a press conference in Australia, the off-spinner accepted that the Indian bowling is leaking runs but justified it by comparing it to the Grounds of India and Australia. "Look we can get caught up with what happens in T20 games and in bilateral series back in India. It's only fair to say the bowlers are getting hit around the park but we also need to understand the boundaries are very close to the 30-yard circle in India. When we come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives the bowlers a bit of license to work with," Ashwin said while talking to media.

The 36-year-old Indian added that it is also crucial to understand the Australian conditions and bowl accordingly. "It's also very important to understand these conditions, the lengths you have to bowl and be brave enough to take those 50-50 options in these places," Ashwin added.

The Indian team on Monday defeated the Western Australian side by 13 runs as they defended 158 runs. The bowling was on spot in the match as Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared 7 wickets between them. Notably, Arshdeep was on fire as he scalped 3 wickets in 3 overs while giving away just 6 runs. In the batting, Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat with his 35 ball 52-run knock. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 29 runs off 20 balls to help India score 158 in the first innings.

India will play their next unofficial warm-up game against the same side on October 12. Also, the Indian team will then head to Brisbane to play two warm-up games, one each against Australia and New Zealand on the 17th and 19th of October, respectively.

